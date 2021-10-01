Best of Rochester: Who we are 

They rise above the crowd, they make CITY readers proud . . .
Best Ambassador of Rochester
SHAWN DUNWOODY dunwoode.design A multi-disciplinary creative force for change, Dunwoody brings imagination, creativity, context, and old-fashioned elbow grease to every art project he touches. He’s made the city a brighter place. Hope Breen | Quajay Donnell | Dario Joseph and Chris Thompson
Best Bartender
DONNY CLUTTERBUCK (CURE) donnyclutterbuck.com Before his time at Cure, Clutterbuck worked clubs, dives, and free-pour cocktail bars. “I’ve been a bartender for as long as I can remember,” Clutterbuck says, “and I’ll always be exactly that.” Cheers to that! Ben Kulikowski (Tryon City Tavern) | Daniel Rehor (Vern’s) | Vince Warren (Rooster Pub and Pizza)
Best Bouncer
BEAR (Lux) lux666.com The kids at Lux love their “super sweet,” “super cuddly,” super-human-sized bouncer Barry (Bear) Lawler, whose wardrobe of teddy bear T-shirts play up his huggability. Just don’t get between him and his children. Poke this bear, and you’ll be eating pavement. Lori Lippa (ROAR) | Oz Osborn (Marshall Street/Bug Jar)
Best Chef
MINA RIVAZFAR-HOYT @chefmina16 Pastry chef Mina Rivazfar-Hoyt has become something of a regular on the Food Network, having competed in three of its contests. She founded Something Delicious Bake Shop in 2015 and took her talents to the University of Rochester last year. Ryan Donalty | Richard Reddington | Joe Zolnierowski
Best Festival
LILAC FESTIVAL
rochesterevents.com/lilac-festival Rochester’s signature festival in Highland Park has been a favorite for generations. Fringe Festival | Jazz Festival | Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival
Best Humanitarian
DANIELLE PONDER danielleponder.com The daughter of a pastor and social worker, a former public defender, and currently the diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, musical artist Danielle Ponder is both empowering and a powerhouse. Carol Crossed | Shawn Dunwoody | Stanley Martin
Best Media Personality
EVAN DAWSON wxxinews.org/programs/connections A master interviewer and a quick study, Evan Dawson elevated WXXI News’s “Connections” brand to a new level when he took over as host of the afternoon radio talk show in 2014 — and he only got better. Dawson makes his listeners smarter. Alexis Arnold | Adam Chodak | Scott Hetsko
Best Podcast
REFINED TASTE WITH DARIO AND CHRIS Local foodies and comedians Dario Joseph and Chris Thompson serve up laughs as they dish on the Rochester food scene. Anomaly Presents | Enterprise Hardcore Podcast | Rochester Groovecast
Best Radio Station
WXXI wxxi.org WXXI’s news and talk format, coupled with its affiliation with National Public Radio, make it easily the most informative radio station in greater Rochester. And yeah, we’re biased on this one. Catch all its news and talk programming on 1370 AM around the clock and on 88.5 FM for much of the day. Want more culture? Try WXXI’s Classical 91.5 FM. WAYO | WBER | WRUR
Best Social Justice Organization
FREE THE PEOPLE ROC facebook.com/ftproc Born out of the Black Lives Matter movement, Free the People ROC seeks to build on the legacy of Black liberation initiatives and has become a force in local politics. Being Black in the Burbs | Girls Rock! Rochester | Metro Justice | Rochester DSA
Best Social Media Account
THE INNERLOOP BLOG innerloopblog.com The wisenheimers who run "Rochester's #1 Source for Fake News" will have you squirting milk out your nose. Rochester Red Wings | Refined Taste Podcast | Sir Rocha Says
Best Sports Team
ROCHESTER RED WINGS milb.com/rochester The oldest, continuously-run minor-league team in professional sports, the Red Wings have been a major source of hometown pride since 1899. The team’s Twitter account, @RocRedWings, is among the best anywhere. Rochester Americans | Roc City Roller Derby
Best TV News Station
WHAM CHANNEL 13 13wham.com Don Alhart. Ginny Ryan. Doug Emblidge. Jane Flasch. This news team is made up of reporters with great TV news names and hair to match. Flasch’s investigative reporting is second to none. Spectrum News | WHEC Channel 10 | WROC Channel 8