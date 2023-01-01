Best Sports Bar: Jeremiah's Tavern 

click to enlarge
Jeremiah’s Tavern
What goes great with this local chain’s award-winning wings? Watching football, of course. And baseball, and hockey, and soccer, and basketball, and anything that involves athletes running, jumping, and throwing things in ways impossible for us mere mortals. No matter. An impressive draft beer list and top-shelf whiskeys keep patrons happy no matter who’s winning the game. Jeremiah’s has four locations — the original bar on Monroe Avenue and fancier rustic-looking spinoffs in Gates, Henrietta, and Penfield. In keeping with its “Best Sports Bar” reputation, Jeremiah’s routinely sponsors youth and adult-league athletic teams.
Finalists: The Distillery | Hot Shots | Marshall Street Bar and Grill
But there is this new place . . .
Tin Cup Social in Fairport
Tin Cup Social
25 Parce Ave., Suite 150, Fairport
tincupsocial.com
This upscale sports bar opened in September ready for game day. With a gigantic television screen behind the bar and a dozen smaller TVs dotting the walls and hanging overhead on a faux scoreboard, there’s a good chance one of them will be showing the game you want to watch. Like the televisions, sports memorabilia is everywhere you turn in this place. One of the three unisex bathrooms is even bedecked in red, white, and blue Zubaz wallpaper as a hat tip to the Buffalo Bills, in case you forget who you should be rooting for on Sundays in the fall. The food is tasty pub fare, and the drink menus of wine, cocktails, and more than 50 beers all but guarantee you’ll find something to wet your beak. Located in The Cannery, a popular strip of restaurants and bars in the former American Can Company factory, Tin Cup Social is a nod to the film “Tin Cup,” in which the message is “Don’t lay up.” Don’t overlook this place on game day. — DAVID ANDREATTA
