Best Winery: Living Roots 

Living Roots
PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH
Living Roots Wine & Co. owners Sebastian and Colleen Hardy make and sell wines in both Upstate New York and South Austrailia.
1255 University Ave. | 585-383-1112
livingrootswine.com
Living Roots was founded in 2016 by husband and wife Sebastian and Colleen Hardy, who opened a tasting room on University Avenue in November 2017. Though the Hardys refer to Living Roots as an urban winery, it sources its grapes from vineyards in the Finger Lakes and in southern Australia, including vineyards run by family members. Living Roots makes a variety of wines from sparkling pet nats to a shiraz made from Australian grapes. The establishment is as popular for its wines as it is for its classes and tastings.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Herman J. Wiemer Vineyard and Winery in Yates County off Seneca Lake.
Hermann J. Wiemer
3962 NY-14, Dundee | 607-243-7971
wiemer.com
Finger Lakes wine is booming, with its award-winning vintages and varietals landing on influential wine lists across the world. Chief among them are the rieslings, and the vintages produced by the Hermann J. Wiemer winery on Seneca Lake are among the best of the best. In 2021, Fred Merwatch, the winemaker and co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer on Seneca Lake was named winemaker of the year by Wine Enthusiast, in part due to his dedication to and skill with rieslings. But it’s not just the awards that make the Wiemer wines stand out. Even its more affordable products are a joy to share and drink. Its roughly $15-$18 field white, a blend of gruner veltliner, riesling, and chardonnay that is light and dry, has become one of my favorites and a go-to for taking to gatherings or giving as gifts. If you love Finger Lakes wines, you owe yourself a few Wiemer bottles. — JEREMY MOULE
