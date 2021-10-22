Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 22, 2021 Music » Choice Concerts

Bicycle Brothers opens this weekend with live music and free coffee 

click to enlarge Bicycle Brothers Coffee, at 162 Arnett Blvd. in the 19th Ward, opens its doors to the public on Oct. 23 and 24. - PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Bicycle Brothers Coffee, at 162 Arnett Blvd. in the 19th Ward, opens its doors to the public on Oct. 23 and 24.
Rochester music lovers and coffee connoisseurs alike have reason to be excited about Bicycle Brothers Coffee, the latest venture from local entrepreneur Aaron Rubin.

The owner of the outdoor performance space Jurassic Farms, Rubin opens the new Bicycle Brothers Coffee this weekend with a two-day celebration, Oct. 23 and 24 — featuring free drip coffee and bagels, and plenty of live music. Additionally, various soups, baked goods, and fruit smoothies will be available for purchase.

On Saturday, the coffeehouse’s music lineup will feature three local bands that played Jurassic Farms earlier this year — neo-folk darlings Archimedes, the pop-rock powerhouse Coral Moons, and folk-pop band Head to the Roots. Sunday’s music includes first-rate jazz performances from Herb Smith’s Freedom Trio and Adam Aronesty Jazz Trio, as well as sets from soul musician Zahyia, freak-folk songwriter Seth Faergolzia, and Gomez Trio.


Located at 162 Arnett Blvd. in Rochester’s 19th Ward Neighborhood, Bicycle Brothers will begin its regular hours next week — Wednesdays through Sundays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on this weekend’s events at Bicycle Brothers Coffee, including a complete music schedule, visit the Facebook event page.


Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
