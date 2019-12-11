BLUEGRASS | Heatwave Bluegrass 

Two-thirds of the trio Heatwave Bluegrass — guitarist Max Flansburg and mandolinist Richie Colf — hail from the regional Americana band Dirty Blanket. This fact tells you all you need to know about the levels of energy and musical proficiency you can expect from Heatwave. Banjo player Brandon Masur completes the ensemble, which delivers a decidedly traditional take on bluegrass — full of breakneck rhythmic patterns, locomotive melodies, and jangly timbres. All three musicians share vocal duties, and are capable of letting loose on a tasty instrumental solo at any time. For listeners who like their acoustic music served spicy.

Heatwave Bluegrass plays Friday, December 13, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $7. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; heatwavebluegrass.com.