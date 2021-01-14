Bluegrass specialists Benny Bleu and Max Flansburg team up for Sunday livestream 

Ben Haravitch, a.k.a. Benny Bleu (left), and Max Flansburg.
Two of the Finger Lakes region’s most promising, young bluegrass musicians will come together for a joint live-streamed concert when guitarist Max Flansburg and multi-instrumentalist Ben Haravitch, a.k.a. Benny Bleu, take the stage at the Little Lakes Community Center in Hemlock on Sunday at 6 p.m. Each player has established his Americana bona fides in the Rochester area — Flansburg as the frontman for the propulsive, energetic bluegrass quintet Dirty Blanket, and Haravitch with his solo project and as a member of The Brothers Blue trio and The Crawdiddies.
Flansburg is equally adept at crooning country-folk ballads and picking at bluegrass riffs, as he combines a yearning tenor voice with technical precision on the guitar. Haravitch brings a plainspoken, folksy delivery to his songs and a versatility that allows him to float from banjo to guitar to upright bass without any letdown.
The pair will perform a combination of originals and covers during the Sunday night set (presented by The Little Theatre Café), which will be available to stream for free via Facebook Live. Donations for the performers can be sent to paypal.me/bennybleu.