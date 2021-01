Bluegrass specialists Benny Bleu and Max Flansburg team up for Sunday livestream 

Two of the Finger Lakes region’s most promising, young bluegrass musicians will come together for a joint live-streamed concert when guitarist Max Flansburg and multi-instrumentalist Ben Haravitch, a.k.a. Benny Bleu, take the stage at the Little Lakes Community Center in Hemlock on Sunday at 6 p.m. Each player has established his Americana bona fides in the Rochester area — Flansburg as the frontman for the propulsive, energetic bluegrass quintet Dirty Blanket, and Haravitch with his solo project and as a member of The Brothers Blue trio and The Crawdiddies.Flansburg is equally adept at crooning country-folk ballads and picking at bluegrass riffs, as he combines a yearning tenor voice with technical precision on the guitar. Haravitch brings a plainspoken, folksy delivery to his songs and a versatility that allows him to float from banjo to guitar to upright bass without any letdown.The pair will perform a combination of originals and covers during the Sunday night set (presented by The Little Theatre Café), which will be available to stream for free via Facebook Live . Donations for the performers can be sent to paypal.me/bennybleu.