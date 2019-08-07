Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 07, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

BLUEGRASS | String Theory 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

The first official "NOT(A) Festival, It's a Party!" is around the corner. As a community celebration of the Neighborhood of the Arts, the day-long event will feature various "hubs," hosting scintillating activities scintillate throughout NOTA, from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Three Heads Brewing will serve as one of the hubs, presenting bluegrass 4-piece String Theory in the afternoon — a great accompaniment to the brewery's flavorful offerings. Founded in 2001, the band has since garnered a local audience playing their distinct blend of Americana and folk rock tunes. The Deliciously Different food truck will be there, too.

String Theory will perform on Sunday, August 11, 3 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue, as part of the NOT(A) Festival. Free. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
7 Thu
8 Fri
9 Sat
10 Sun
11 Mon
12 Tue
13

Middays at Midtown: Jack West @ Midtown Commons

Gateways Music Festival: Piano Recital @ Hatch Hall

Jumbo Shrimp @ Marge's Lakeside Inn

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

August 7-13, 2019
Cover Story:
Intimacy director defines consent onstage
Intimacy director defines consent onstage read more ...

By Leah Stacy

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.