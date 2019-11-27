Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 27, 2019

BLUEGRASS | The Slocan Ramblers 

PHOTO BY JEN SQUIRES
  • PHOTO BY JEN SQUIRES

The Slocan Ramblers are built for speed, but these Juno Award nominees don't waste it as a flash trick for the stage. There's no doubt the band of Canadian pickers can handle blinding fingerpickin' speed. All the instruments are turbo-charged and yet the four musicians don't get in each other's way. It's a foot-stompin' time.

The Slocan Ramblers play Wednesday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; slocanramblers.com.

