June 12, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

BLUES | Doug MacLeod 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEFF FASANO
  • PHOTO BY JEFF FASANO

With a tapping foot and a slapping hand for percussion, fantastic fingerpicking mixed with slide guitar and strumming, and a voice as rough as gravel, Doug MacLeod is the ultimate one-man blues band. Over the last four decades he's paid his dues working with greats like Big Joe Turner, Big Mama Thornton and Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson. MacLeod's timeless tunes have been covered by Albert King, Albert Collins, Eva Cassidy and many others. And in between his songs, MacLeod is a great storyteller. Over the years, he's picked up a lot from the greats but he's has developed his own distinctive approach to the blues.

Doug MacLeod plays Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue, $15 advance, $20 at the door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; doug-macleod.com.

