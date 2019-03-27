Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 27, 2019

BLUES | Joe Beard with David Michael Miller 

Rochester blues legend Joe Beard is back at it again, this time joined by Buffalo's southern soul icon David Michael Miller. Since 1956, Joe Beard has been shaking up big clubs, national festivals and, lucky for us, intimate venues here in Rochester. At 81 years old, Beard can still rock harder than some of his 21-year-old contemporaries. Beard carries with him a treasure trove of blues history: growing up with the Murphy brothers; learning guitar from Ernest Scruggs; sitting in with the likes of John Lee Hooker, B.B. King and Muddy Waters; and befriending the venerable Son House. At the same time, Beard has a style that is totally unique to him.

Joe Beard plays with David Michael Miller on Wednesday, March 27, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, $5. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/joebeardblues.

