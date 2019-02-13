Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 13, 2019

BLUES | Jontavious Willis 

Inspired by his discovery of Muddy Waters at age 14, Jontavious Willis released his debut album "Blue Metamorphosis" in 2016, demonstrating a mastery of the craft and proving that the spirituals of the Jim Crow era are still relevant today. Willis performs a mix of Delta, Piedmont, and Texas blues, telling stories about love and the struggles of everyday life. His guitar playing is complex and expressive, with punchy fingerpicking and ripping slide guitar skills. Willis' soulful voice has both a cutting, loud howl and a warm, baritone vibrato, while his hands dance across the guitar with strict technicality and natural artistry.

Jontavious Willis will perform on Tuesday, February 19, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $15-$20. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; jontaviouswillis.com

