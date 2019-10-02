BLUES ROCK | The Dirty Pennies 

The only thing that threatens to distract you from enjoying The Dirty Pennies' musicianship is their extremely strong songwriting. The band started out in 2012 as a duo full of rough-and-ragged, next-generation blues. Despite its nascent qualities, The Dirty Pennies managed to dig deep into the big, bad blues and its low-down, traditional bloodletting. Far more colorful than White Stripes and Black Keys, Ryan Klem's guitar was thick and filthy, with Lucas Howe's drums thundering throughout. But when the duo decided to ramp up the attack by enlisting bass player Joe Mungo, some fans — myself included — were worried it might sand off the edges, and settle the sound down. But as a trio, there's some added punch and melody. Dig in and dig it.

The Dirty Pennies, Wine Lips, and Walrus Junction play Saturday, October 5, 9:30 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $8. Ages 18 and over. Under 21: will call tickets only at ticketweb.com. 454-2966. bugjar.com; thedirtypennies.com.