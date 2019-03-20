Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

BLUES | Selwyn Birchwood Band 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALLISON MORGAN
  • PHOTO BY ALLISON MORGAN

Whether he's playing a Gibson 335 or a lap steel guitar, Selwyn Birchwood owns the instrument. His extra-long fingers are in command, making his guitar scream, shout or play the most beautiful blues lines you ever heard. Did I mention he's a great singer and as engaging a performer as you'll ever see? If that's not enough, Birchwood has a killer band — Regi Oliver on baritone saxophone, bassist Donald "Huff" Wright, and Courtney Girlie on drums — that can stop on a dime or burn like a raging fire.

Selwyn Birchwood Band plays Tuesday, March 26, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, $15-$20. 232-2320. abilenebarandlounge.com; selwynbirchwood.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26

Live from Hochstein: Ekstasis Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Cinnamon Jones @ Record Archive

As I Lay Dying,: Phineas, Currents, Frost Koffin @ Montage Music Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
March 20-26, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Building a better Rochester
read more ...

By City Newspaper staff

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.