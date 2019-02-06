BLUES | Swampcandy 

Maryland's Swampcandy is a band that mirrors my current paleo diet. Check this out: It allows me to eat fried chicken and fry that chicken in bacon grease. And I've found a way to keep chocolate in there as well. Word. Swampcandy comes at its music with the savage stomp and holler of early blues. It's a punch to the guts. It's primal. It's ugly, it's low-down, and like that fried chicken, nice and greasy. You won't leave hungry.

Swampcandy plays along with Skribe on Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $8. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; swampcandy.com.