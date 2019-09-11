BOSSA NOVA | Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers 

Bossa nova's kind of laid-back like a gentle breeze, but once it migrated from Brazil to our shores in the 1960's, it never quite let go. Everyone knows "The Girl from Ipanema" and the songs of Antonio Carlos Jobim, but there's so much more. And that's where the Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers come in. With Todd Bradley singing (in Portuguese) and playing guitar, Scott Bradley at the piano, Mark Bradley on sax and Brian Williams on bass, the quartet brings that gently breeze into the Little Theatre Café every Monday night this month.

Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers perform Monday, September 16, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Ave. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music. facebook.com/bradleybrothersmusic.