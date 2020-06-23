Boutte holds slim lead over Romeo in Monroe County clerk primary 

Adam Bello’s win in last year’s Monroe County executive election left a vacancy in the county clerk’s office — one that Gov. Andrew Cuomo filled with a familiar name.



Cuomo tapped 136th District Assembly member Jamie Romeo to fill the rest of Bello’s term, just like he had named Bello to fill Cheryl Dinolfo’s term when she became county executive in 2016.



Now, Romeo faces her first challenge, a Democratic primary, in an effort to keep the seat.



Her challenger is Jennifer Boutte, who emerged from the primary holding a slim 3.4 percent lead over Romeo after counting the votes made in person today and during early voting.



The winner of the primary, which will not be decided until absentee ballots are counted, will face Republican Karla Boyce in November’s general election. Romeo has already locked up the Working Families and Independence Party nominations for November.

