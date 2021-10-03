Boy Jr. teases new album with two TikTok-inspired singles 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON

Using the moniker Boy Jr., songwriter and producer Erica Allen-Lubman has created numerous pop-music mash-ups on TikTok that have gone viral.

click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED

The cover image for Boy Jr.'s "Simping for the Villain."

&lt;a href="https://boyjr.bandcamp.com/album/simping-for-the-villain-mr-brightside-hyperpop-version"&gt;Simping For The Villain/ Mr. Brightside (Hyperpop Version) by Boy Jr.&lt;/a&gt;

TikTok isn’t just a platform for trendy dance videos and high-stakes challenges — it’s become a tool for creative expression for artists across the globe. For Erica Allen-Lubman, aka indie pop-rock artist Boy Jr., the popular app has provided a space for her to reach thousands of new fans and followers.Her most popular videos include creative mashups of songs, as well as comedic musical compositions about experiences in her personal life. One of her videos, posted in September, chronicled the navigation of a difficult breakup through song and amassed over 1.5 million views. Allen-Lubman has become highly adept at utilizing the platform to her advantage, guiding fans to hear longer versions of her songs by subscribing to her Patreon, an app that provides users with exclusive content from artists.On Sept. 30, Boy Jr. released two full-length tracks based on her viral TikTok posts from this past summer. The first single, “Simping for the Villain,” is an original piece in which Allen-Lubman comically discusses falling in love with a story’s antagonist. The second song, “Hyperpop Mr. Brightside,” is self-explanatory — it’s a hyperpop version of the 2003 hit single by The Killers.On “Simping for the Villain,” robotic synths are heard alongside a thumping bass line and distorted guitars. Allen-Lubman’s voice enters into the equation with tone and phrasing reminiscent of avant-garde indie rocker St. Vincent.The lyrical content is light-hearted enough to put a smirk on the listener’s face. Allen-Lubman playfully pontificates on the reasoning for her attraction to the anti-hero, singing, “I don’t know what gets me going about the ones with malicious intent / Or maybe it’s just the character design?” As the song comes to a close at just over two minutes, she flexes her skills as a guitarist with a solo fit for The Strokes or Arcade Fire.“Mr. Brightside (Hyperpop Version)” is a prime example of the highly popular versions of songs that Allen-Lubman has covered on her TikTok. On this track, she warps her voice with autotune, creating a sound akin to early-aughts “mall pop” artists. The tempo is sped up from The Killers’s original, converting “Mr. Brightside” from a melancholic breakup song to a clubbing anthem.Allen-Lubman keeps busy updating her followers on TikTok daily with new mashups and original music, with a second full-length album planned for December. Until then, “Simping for the Villain” and “Mr. Brightside (Hyperpop Version)” serve as a preview of what’s to come — and a great excuse to host a private 2000s-themed dance party with your best friends.