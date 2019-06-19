Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 19, 2019

.
BRASS BAND | Buffalo Brass Machine 

By

Audiences across Western New York have been losing themselves to Buffalo Brass Machine's boisterous music since 2015. Formed by University of Buffalo students, Buffalo Brass Machine the eight-piece collective offers friendly homage to classic New Orleans-style brass bands. Playing meaty covers of the tunes people know and love, Buffalo Brass Machine is a big-band party sensation, able to satisfy listeners of all ages. The whole band joins in on singing and shouting, engaging its audience with call-and-response vocals and robust horn grooves. Each player takes turns soloing on their instrument. Buffalo Brass Machine morphs multitudes of classic blues-jazz covers into enthrallingly original medleys.

Buffalo Brass Machine will perform on Friday, June 21, 9:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. Free show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; artistecard.com/buffalobrassmachine.

