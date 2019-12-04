BRASS BAND | White Hot Brass Band 

The White Hot Brass Band is New Orleans-style jazz, done funky. Now It isn't that this Western New York band is big (there are only six pieces), but The Spirit Room's stage fills up fast. It's gonna feel like that famous "crowded cabin" scene from The Marx Brothers' "A Night at the Opera." There'll be dancing on the ceiling, if there's still room.

White Hot Brass Band plays Friday, December 6, 8 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. $5. 397-7595. facebook.com/thespiritroomrochester; facebook.com/whitehotbrass.