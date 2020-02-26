BRAZILIAN FOLK | Forró Estrelas do Norte 

Inspired by the traditions of Northeastern Brazil, local string band Forró Estrelas do Norte (North Stars Forró) formed in 2019 on a mission to bring traditional Brazilian folk music to Rochester. The group's particular style, "forró," is thought to have originated from the Afro-Brazilian word for "party." Pulsing with spirit, the songs feature instruments such as fiddle and the ukulele-like cavaquinho. There's a communal feeling in each note that can convince you to shake your hips and move your feet.

Forró Estrelas do Norte will perform on Friday, February 28, 9:30 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. No cover. 397-7595. facebook.com/thespiritroomrochester; facebook.com/forroroc.