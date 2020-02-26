Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 26, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

BRAZILIAN FOLK | Forró Estrelas do Norte 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ETHAN WINN
  • PHOTO BY ETHAN WINN

Inspired by the traditions of Northeastern Brazil, local string band Forró Estrelas do Norte (North Stars Forró) formed in 2019 on a mission to bring traditional Brazilian folk music to Rochester. The group's particular style, "forró," is thought to have originated from the Afro-Brazilian word for "party." Pulsing with spirit, the songs feature instruments such as fiddle and the ukulele-like cavaquinho. There's a communal feeling in each note that can convince you to shake your hips and move your feet.

Forró Estrelas do Norte will perform on Friday, February 28, 9:30 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. No cover. 397-7595. facebook.com/thespiritroomrochester; facebook.com/forroroc.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
26 Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

Alyssa Trahan Band @ B-Side

Bossa Nova Bradley Brothers @ Record Archive

Miche Fambro @ Little Café

Miche Fambro @ Little Café

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 26- 3, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.