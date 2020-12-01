click to enlarge

Something I’ve come to admire about Rochester roots rocker Brian Lindsay is his cool and casual electric guitar-playing. He loosens his grip and hits all six strings, often letting them rattle as open chords.That distinctive guitar sound is prominent on his new single “Love Lives Here” is heavy, with support from fellow guitarists Scott Zane and Lloyd Gala, as well as drummer Greg Andrew, bassist Ken Romano, and Alan Murphy on piano and organ.With shades of Springstreen, Lindsay’s voice and heart share the same world-weary space on his sleeve in this melancholic but defiantly hopeful song about fighting hatred with love.