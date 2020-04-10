Brighton limits access to Corbett's Glen Nature Park amid pandemic 

The parking lot off Penfield Road is small and accommodates perhaps a dozen cars. The side streets where parking is now prohibited include Dale, Glen, and Forest Hills roads, and Avon and Inwood drives, in sections of the roadways that are in close proximity to the park.

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle has signed an emergency order closing the parking lot at Corbett's Glen Nature Park and establishing "no parking" along other streets that border the park.Like other parks, the 52-acre Corbett's Glen, with its two miles of bucolic trails, has seen a spike in usage since the state order shutting down non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as stir-crazy residents seek respite from the confines of their home in the outdoors.Moehle said in a prepared statement that he issued the order to support physical distancing recommendations at Corbett's Glen."In particular, Corbett's Glen has experienced an extraordinary increase in usage and has narrow trails," Moehle said. "The parking restrictions will help decrease user density and promote social distancing."The statement went on to say that no such changes were necessary at other town parks.