Bristol Valley Theater's one-woman show 'Mala' explores death with humor 

Mary Mendez Rizzo stars in the one-woman drama "Mala" at Bristol Valley Theater.
How do you support a dying loved one, especially when you’re struggling to survive?
Bristol Valley Theater explores this question — sure to resonate during a pandemic — with “Mala,” a one-woman drama starring Mary Mendez Rizzo (whose recent credits include shows at Blackfriars Theatre and Geva Theatre Center).
Written by Melinda Lopez, a playwright dedicated to putting complex Latina women center stage, “Mala” (from the Spanish word for “bad”) takes an irreverent, honest look at a first-generation daughter’s struggle for closure while her mother approaches the end of her life during a harsh Boston winter. The production will be presented with physical distancing on Bristol Valley Theatre’s newly constructed outdoor stage.
Performances of “Mala.” directed by Kate Rose Reynolds, continue on Wednesday, July 28, at 8 p.m. (including a live talkback at 7 p.m.); Thursday, July 29, at 2 p.m.; and Friday, July 30, at 8:00 p.m. at Bristol Valley Theater, 151 South Main St., Naples. $36 general admission; $34 seniors, 60 and over; $20 college students with student ID; $15 for youth, 18 and under. 374-6318. bvtnaples.org. A virtual option is available — $30 for single tickets and $50 for household tickets — for audiences who prefer to stream the show from home.
