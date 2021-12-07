Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 07, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Brockport greenlights marijuana dispensaries, lounges 

By
click to enlarge The Village of Brockport.

FILE PHOTO

The Village of Brockport.

The Brockport Village Board voted Monday in favor of allowing cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption sites.

Trustees voted 4-to-1 in support of dispensaries and 3-to-2 in favor of hosting consumption sites, sometimes known as lounges. Per New York state law, municipalities have until the end of the year to opt out of welcoming cannabis businesses, but they may freely opt back in at a later date.

In Monroe County, villages and towns have begun holding referendums and town halls debating whether they want pot shops, with a mixed bag of results. The towns of Sweden and Gates, for example, have voted to opt out of dispensaries, while Irondequoit’s town board has voted to allow the businesses.

RELATED: Pittsford moves to hold a vote on welcoming weed shops

RELATED: Gats opts out of cannabis retail, Irondequoit considers similar move

Regardless of the votes, fully legal dispensaries in New York are still a long way off. While the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act puts the earliest date for licensed dispensaries to begin operation as April 1, 2022, the state Cannabis Control Board is working on an 18-month timeline to establish the legal framework for a recreational market.

If that timeline is followed, the first dispensaries in New York would start popping up in spring 2023.

Gino Fanelli is a staff writer for CITY. He can be reached at gino@rochester-citynews.com and 585-775-9692.
click to enlarge champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
7 Wed
8 Thu
9 Fri
10 Sat
11 Sun
12 Mon
13
Candlelight Night @ Village of Pittsford

Candlelight Night @ Village of Pittsford

South Main Street will be closed between the Four Corners (Main and...
Rochester Downtown Development Corporation: Vision~Future @ Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

Rochester Downtown Development Corporation: Vision~Future @ Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

In-person luncheon featuring speakers Adam Bello & Malik Evans. Masks and reservations...
Nomad Life: Where in the World is Sara? @ Eisenhart Auditorium, Rochester Museum & Science Center

Nomad Life: Where in the World is Sara? @ Eisenhart Auditorium, Rochester Museum & Science Center

To conclude the ADK-GVC December 8 Chapter Meeting, Sara Randall of Rochester...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News