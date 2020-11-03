Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 03, 2020

.
Bronson likely to hold his Assembly seat 

By
Harry Bronson
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Harry Bronson
Democrat Harry Bronson appears to be headed to a sixth term in the state  Assembly.

Between ballots cast during early voting and Election Day results, Bronson had about 60 percent of the vote, placing him well ahead of his opponent, Republican Peter Vazquez.

More than 15,000 absentee ballots still need to be counted for the race, but it’s unlikely that Vazquez would receive enough votes to prevail.

"I’m happy that the voters of the assembly have once again decided they wanted me again to be their voice in Albany, New York," Bronson said, in a victory speech to the Monroe County Democratic Committee at the Strathallan Tuesday evening. "To be a voice of unity and respect for all people."

Bronson’s tentative win would mark the third time he’s held off a challenge by Vazquez, who is president and CEO of the conservative Frederick Douglass Foundation of New York.

Throughout his campaign, Bronson has emphasized his progressive record of supporting gay rights, labor rights, and reforms in the criminal justice system.

Peter Vazquez.
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Peter Vazquez.
Earlier this year Bronson defeated Democratic challenger Alex Yudelson in a primary that focused heavily on governance of the Rochester City School District.

Yudelson, who at the time was Mayor Lovely Warren’s chief of staff, supported her proposal to dissolve the school board and have the state take over the district. Bronson opposed that plan and offered his own which would have kept the school board intact with state academic and fiscal monitors overseeing things.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.

