Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 20, 2019 Special Sections » Annual Manual

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Building a better Rochester 

By
magnum.jpg

Rochester's a city in transition, with changes taking place everywhere: in its population, its employment base, its neighborhoods, its politics, its downtown. But this is nothing new. Change is woven throughout the city's history, brought about by individuals – famous and not famous – who helped build it from its early days as a mill town. The future Rochester, whatever shape it takes, will be built by the people who live in it, including those living in it now.

In our 2019 Annual Manual, we highlight some lesser-known community builders of the past, in industry, in health care, in education, in human rights.

We also offer ways to get involved in community building: helping to strengthen the arts, patronizing retail businesses outside of the big names, discovering (and supporting) music venues and musicians beyond the ones most familiar to you.

And we take a look at some current examples of community builders: people who got together with neighbors to feed the poor, save their neighborhood school, and strengthen their small town's downtown area.

In This Guide...

Tags: , , ,

More Annual Manual »

Speaking of , Rochester Community Building

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Annual Manual

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26

"Dawnland: Cultural Survival and Stolen Children" @ MCC Downtown Campus

High Falls B (320B)....
Scent of Spring: Nowruz, Persian New year @ UR Douglass Commons, Feldman Ballroom

Scent of Spring: Nowruz, Persian New year @ UR Douglass Commons, Feldman Ballroom

Birds & Brews @ Sager Beer Works

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
March 20-26, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Building a better Rochester
read more ...

By City Newspaper staff

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.