Calendar preview: A September ender 

Time Warp 2020 continues as another month comes to a close. But it’s hardly a time to look back. Another season begins, and the arts in Rochester keep blooming.
With the school year now underway, some local colleges have opened their galleries without missing a beat. Black Lives Matter leads the way. Rochester Institute of Technology’s City Art Space, at the heart of downtown in the Sibley building, has opened its doors with the timely exhibit, “Visible Voices
,” on view through Oct. 25. The RIT community — students and alumni, faculty and staff — have answered a call for images, messages, and artwork supporting justice, inclusiveness, and equality, which now adorn the walls and storefront windows. As the exhibit shows, it doesn’t just take artists to make an impact.
Meanwhile, the Dyer Arts Center at RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf has launched the powerful online exhibit, "Black Is Black: Blackity AF
." Here, at the intersection of Blackness and deafness, identity is explored and asserted, a refusal of the continued marginalization of individuals and entire communities. Portraiture, oil paintings, photography, and illustrations — combined with fierce commentary — deliver vivid clarity of undeniable humanity. And still, as a photograph by Shaynedonovan Elliott both questions and answers: “Why Fit in When You Were Born to be Different.”
Commemorations of the 19th Amendment centennial continue on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m., with an online lecture presented by Central Library’s Department of Local History and Genealogy. A wider context will be explored in "Global Suffrage
," a talk by Dr. Barbara LeSavoy, Associate Professor in the Department of Women and Gender Studies at the College at Brockport. Dr. LeSavoy will take a worldview on women’s rights movements through history, and look to the work of women presently engaged in the continued assertion of voice and policy. Registration is required.
To that end, mark your calendar for October 5 at 7:30pm, to explore
“What to the Black Woman is the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment
?” This riff on the famous Independence Day indictment Frederick Douglass made on our concept of freedom will bring to light the roles of Black women activists and the recognition many of them had not received at the time. Registration is required for this online talk, which is presented through a collaboration of the College at Brockport, the University of Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony Institute, and 540WMain.
For more local events related to the centennial of the 19th Amendment, visit Rochester Regional Library Council’s calendar
, which collects listings for exhibits, lectures, theatrical productions, and more – all related to women’s rights and the feminist movement.
While online life may be our present, National Ghost Hunting Day on September 26 will get us on our feet – and jumping out of our shoes. This Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight, Historic Palmyra will be part of the fifth annual World’s Largest Ghost Hunt
, led by HPI, Historic Paranormal Investigators. Participants will meet at the Alling Coverlet Museum, form into teams, and investigate this canal town’s five museums. Space is limited for physical distancing, and tickets ($45) are presale only. And a note for ghosts: masks are still required.
Tradition will not be thwarted this year, not when it comes to our seasonal staples. The 11th Annual Fairport Oktoberfest
will be a drive-thru affair, but with all the beers and brats to get a head start on winter plumping. Orders can be placed online for a Swan Market dinner – smoked brat or Jaeger Schnitzel ($15) – and crowlers of original brews by Faircraft Brauhaus ($12) for pick-up at Faircraft on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, 4 to 8 p.m. Prost!
