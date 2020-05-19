Calendar preview: Don’t forget to remember 

Like lilacs wary of a May frost, Rochester is cautiously re-opening this week. We’ll be seeing a slow expansion in the coming months, with success directly correlated to our good behavior. So let’s keep rocking our masks and giving each other plenty of space.
Now that the weather is nice, are you eager to sink your hands into the soil? The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County will present Herb Gardening
through Central Library on Wednesday May 20, at 1 p.m., a workshop that will pair nicely with what Central Library has in store for next day, Simple Strategies for a Restful Sleep
on Thursday at 1 p.m. Time to bust out the lavender.
Central Library
expands its services starting this week, with more MiFi mobile hotspot units available as well as curbside pick-up of physical library materials, including books, CDs, and DVDs. Call 428-7300 to request items for pick-up. Those among us lucky enough to have stocked up on library books can still relish continued time with them, as returns are not yet being accepted. Check in often with your local library
to keep updated on services as well as programming such as workshops, lectures, book clubs, and more. Keep in mind that Memorial Day is Monday, and libraries will be closed.
No matter how you observe Memorial Day, food and drink play a part. You can kick off the weekend on Friday, May 22, with that special bottle from the Finger Lakes you’ve been saving and join a nation of wine lovers to #openlocalwine
. Save your appetite for Saturday, May 23, when Stokoe Farms will be serving up a BBQ & Donuts
combo for pick-up — a classic.
Also on Saturday, Genesee Country Village & Museum will be serving its Picnic Pick-up
, packed with fried chicken, mac & cheese, greens & beans, and buttermilk biscuits. If you still have room come Monday, Rohrbach Buffalo Road Brewpub will be serving its Memorial Day Curbside Picnic Pick-up
from 4 to 8 p.m., with grilled specials, craft beer, and cocktails to go.
Remember the spirit of the holiday on Sunday, May 24, when WXXI airs the National Memorial Day Concert
, a broadcast tradition featuring music, readings, and documentary clips, at 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Stay safe out there.
Keep up to date with full listings of local online events on the CITY Events Calendar. Do you have an event you wish to include? You can submit online, or email event information to calendar@rochester-citynews.com.
click image