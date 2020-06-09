Calendar preview: Getting schooled 

This week’s preview highlights some local opportunities to learn, expand perspectives, and engage meaningfully in important conversations.
If that means taking the time to hush down and read up, Central Library provides. The #BLM Reading List
has scores of texts and audio books available for pre-order and curbside pick-up. Biographies, memoirs, history, fiction, poetry, comedy, and so much more await readers of all ages. If you’ve been putting off getting that library card, it’s just a few clicks away.
Perhaps your interest in local government has been piqued these past few weeks. The City of Rochester’s public meetings
are listed monthly and streamed live (or accessible to view later on YouTube). The Police Accountability Board's recent meeting held on Monday, June 8, can be viewed here
.
This week, The Virtual Little Theatre partners with Rochester Association of Black Journalists and the One Take Documentary series & festival to present three films in the Black Cinema Series
: "I Am Not Your Negro" is a 2016 documentary based on James Baldwin’s unfinished memoir, “Remember this House”; “Whose Streets?” chronicles the 2014 Ferguson protests; and “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am” explores the life and works of the influential author, who died just last year. All three films can be downloaded for $15, a portion of which will be donated to Yoga 4 A Good Hood
here in Rochester.
June is Pride month. The University of Rochester’s Pride Network (formerly the Gay Liberation Front, celebrating its 50th anniversary) honors the occasion with an interactive workshop, Using Gender Pronouns to Foster Inclusion
on Wednesday June 10, 2 to 3 p.m. Using proper pronouns is a simple way to show care and respect for a person, and this workshop is designed to illuminate the whys and hows for any level of understanding. Registration is required.
On Saturday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m., Friends of Mount Hope president Patricia Corcoran will present The Death of Harriet Bentley in the 1918 Spanish Influenza Pandemic
. Corcoran’s close knowledge of the era, of epidemics, and of the history of Mount Hope Cemetery will bring to life an intimate story of a family affected a century ago and juxtapose the early 20th century — a time when the location of a virus’s discovery became its namesake — to the current age of COVID-19. This lecture is presented by Central Library, and registration is required.
Saturday also presents a chance to effect policy change in terms of climate change. Citizens’ Climate Lobby will present its virtual conference, A Community Stronger than COVID
, on June 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Besides learning about actionable steps toward policy change, participants can engage in a number of workshops, including “Equity is the Answer,” “Thinking Forward on Race and America,” and “Principles of Environmental Justice,” among many others. The event is free, and registration is required.
Urban design impacts a city, for better or for worse. Community Design Center Rochester focuses on fostering community through design in its Reshaping Rochester
series, which is now in its 15th year. On Tuesday, June 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m., Urban Planning for the American City founder Toni Griffin presents “Design for a Just City.” This is a virtual twist on the luncheon series, and registration is required ($20).
What a range of topics this week — and it’s all part of the same conversation.
Keep up to date with full listings of local online events on the CITY Events Calendar. Do you have an event you wish to include? You can submit online, or email event information to calendar@rochester-citynews.com.
click image