Calendar preview: Look, listen, dance 

With temperatures dropping and COVID cases breaking records, finding a safe and fun activity is an adventure in itself. And for some, preparing for the holidays 2020-style means staying in. So what is there to do?
One coping strategy is to lean into staying indoors, finding ways to thrive — like a house plant. They’re not going anywhere, and they can absolutely flourish. In fact, now is a great time to tend to an actual house plant, and Henrietta Public Library has just the workshop to stream at home. Shelby Rae, a “Rochesterian with a passion for plants,” will present Houseplants 101: Introduction to Plant Parenthood
on Thursday at 7 p.m. to get even the novice started. Registration is required.
Spending extended time within the same walls could be a good time to contemplate the architecture itself. Rochester is endowed with some unusual structures, including the famous Mushroom House near Powder Mills Park. The architect, James Johnson, designed more than four hundred projects in the area, which you can learn about in Saturday’s online lecture, Rochester’s Rich History: James H. Johnson, Architect
, at 1 p.m. Architectural historian Katie Eggers will provide a fascinating portrait of Johnson and his innovative, often otherworldly style. Registration is required.
Screen time will inspire movement with three different online dance performances in the coming week. The College at Brockport presents the choreographic works of tireless dance program students in Virtual DANCE/Hartwell
on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The college’s renowned dance faculty will share their talents as well, next Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Virtual DANSCORE
. If you miss either of these live streaming performances, they will be available on demand through Dec. 26.
Quicksilver Dance, a company that came onto the local scene in 2018, will present their online program Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
with two performances on both Friday and Saturday nights at 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The playful title suggests a celebratory review of the company’s earlier iterations, with dancers joining in from San Francisco and Boston as well as Rochester. Tickets are $5.
If you’re venturing out this weekend, there are a couple live openings with precautions in place. A much-anticipated exhibit, The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World
, opens on Friday at Rochester Museum and Science Center. The exhibit celebrates the stories of more than 200 women, past and present, who embody the progress and vision of the 19th Amendment ratification that occurred a century ago this year. Reserved, timed tickets ($14, $16), facial coverings, and distancing are required.
Meanwhile, the George Eastman Museum unveils this year’s Tabletop Tree Display this week. Along with the current Wreath Display and Sweet Creations exhibit, visitors can still enjoy the yearly tradition of Holidays at the Museum
. All exhibits, including the galleries and mansion, are on view with admission ($7-$18). Reserved timed tickets, facial coverings, and distancing are required.
Whether staying in or braving the world, please remain vigilant and take appropriate safety precautions.
Kate Stathis is CITY’s calendar editor. She can be reached at calendar@rochester-citynews.com.
Keep up to date with full listings of local events, exhibits, concerts, and more with the CITY Calendar. Do you have an event you wish to include? You can submit online, or send the details to calendar@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge