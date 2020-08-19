Calendar preview: Looking up 

click to enlarge
ILLUSTRATION BY JACOB WALSH
Things are looking up this week in Rochester. Really – take a peek at this week’s lineup. There are worlds to be discovered, just by looking up.
We are still in the midst of the Perseid meteor shower. While cloud coverage and a bright moon have been in our view instead of peak meteor action, it ain’t over yet. There’s still time to plan a late-night escape from light pollution, and a nap may be required. Even without optimal conditions, The Sky Tonight
at the Strasenburgh Planetarium is a guaranteed show, every Tuesday through Saturday. Throughout the year, the Planetarium lets us look up and see for ourselves what’s going on above our heads. This month is about the Perseids ($9/$10).
Daytime sky-gazing is built into Hawk Days of Summer
on Saturday. Braddock Bay Raptor Research hosts a day of hawk-watching, which inevitably leads to vulture-spotting and eagle-glimpsing. Following that, visitors can meet raptors in person. Masks and physical distancing requirements will be in place for in-person activities, but virtual programming brings the event home with a livestream hawk-watch, raptor webinars, and more. In the meantime, keep looking up to the tops of telephone poles near grassy fields.
Look up the 21st Annual Joe+N Day Tour
for the itinerary of a very local, but very far-out musical journey. The who’s-who of Rochester’s noise scene will be stationed at the where’s-where of outdoor Rochester locales for a day of progressive 30-minute live shows from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks and physical distancing will be required, underscored by the theme of the tour: Distance. The entire event will be livestreamed.
And finally, in what may be the most difficult-to-say but clever wordplay of these times, Publick Musick presents Quarantrios
, tonight and tomorrow night at 6 p.m. This program will feature compositions from the 17th and 18th centuries, performed on Baroque violins and cello. The event is part of a series of outdoor pop-up concerts that will be held through the early fall in Brighton. To ensure physical distancing, attendance space is limited and reservations through email at info@publickmusick.org
are required. Thursday’s concert is at capacity, but space at tonight’s performance is still available. ($20 suggested donation).
Keep up to date with full listings of local online events on the CITY Events Calendar. Do you have an event you wish to include? You can submit online, or email event information to calendar@rochester-citynews.com.