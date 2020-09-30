Calendar preview: Riding It Out 

When all else fails, sometimes the best thing to do is to simply move. Through road, river and rail
, this weekend offers scenic, active options to take in the season and a world of nature that keeps moving — and invites us along for the ride.
An autumn drive through the Finger Lakes is a journey that needs no destination, but the Naples Open Studio Trail
has lots of stops to admire the works of artists and artisans along Canandaigua Lake. On Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this autumn arts tradition continues its 19th year, winding visitors through scenic Naples, Middlesex, and Canandaigua. Wearable art, ceramics, wood work, sculpture, painting, photography, and more await discovery, offering a chance to meet the artists and have the maximum Finger Lakes experience.
Veering off the path is encouraged, with more fall adventures ahead. Bristol Mountain has opened its trails for hiking and its ski lifts for leaf-peeping, every weekend through October from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fall Sky Rides
elevate the thrill meter when taking in the fall colors — a lovely setting to offset one’s fear of heights. What better way to fight fear than with beauty? Special timed protocols are in place for 2020, and lift tickets ($10 with more than three days’ notice; $12 within three days) are only available with advance online purchase.
Further south, the Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport is hosting a Fall Foliage Paddle
– their last of the season – on Keuka Lake. This Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., museum educators will guide paddlers through wetlands and Sugar Creek to complement views from the lake, an active immersion in the changing season while keeping afloat. Ticket prices vary ($30,$35) whether renting gear or bringing your own.
While in Branchport, a visit to Harvest Day at Hunt Country Vineyards
on Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) can be as relaxing as a stroll through the vines, or as a rugged release with all-day axe-throwing. This 2020 iteration of Hunt’s annual Harvest Festival offers tours, tastings, talks, grape-picking, picnics, and live music with Evan Meulemans. Reservations are required for tastings and tours, and masks are required.
Back in the city, Rochester will be celebrating Roc the Riverway Weekend
, an annual tradition that honors the Genesee River with guided tours and programs. Choose between a two-hour bike tour with city architects to preview coming features of the ROC the Riverway project, or a guided two-hour paddle ($25, includes rental) through the lower Genesee. Or, take a bike tour one day and paddle the next. Space is limited, and registration for guided tours is required. Other activities include seven different self-guided walking tours, an early morning salmon run, and a chance to beautify the landscape at the Maplewood Rose Garden Clean-Up on Saturday morning.
Of course, if you’re riding it out by taking it to the streets, you might need some supplies. Protests and rallies continue through the city, and The Yards Collective
offers tools and materials to make that special sign. Otherwise, if you already have paper, cardboard, markers, and signposts, you can make your own – or donate these items to keep the movement, well, moving.
Keep up to date with full listings of local online events on the CITY Events Calendar. Do you have an event you wish to include? You can submit online, or email event information to calendar@rochester-citynews.com
.
click to enlarge