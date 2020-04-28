Calendar preview: Strange times, happy hours 

One of life’s simpler pleasures is being a regular. But “regular” doesn’t describe anything these days, and going to a place where everyone knows your name may be limited to just walking into the kitchen. Still, our musical city overflows with tenacity and talent, so an expanding roster of local bands and venues make it possible to enjoy happy hours in-place. Tips are especially appreciated right now.
Happy hour kicks off early on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, when, at 1 p.m. it’s time for Afternoon Cocktail with Amanda Ashley
. Ashley’s guests stream from all over, and they chit-chat, play music, tell stories, and muse over themed topics such as compassion, resilience, happiness, and human nature. Each show is special.
Streaming from their home, Amy Montrois and Jon Sheffer play “Monday Funday Tunes
.” A favorite at local pubs, Montrois and Sheffer tour their virtual happy hour to support the bars that have supported them, including Schooner’s and Titus Tavern so far. This week, it’s Johnny’s turn
, which will host the event and have growlers and cocktails available to go for before the show. Singer-songwriting duo Nate Coffey and Mary Monroe
are another musical couple vital to the local live music scene. They haven’t stopped, and you can catch them streaming genre-spanning compositions and covers from home: meditation music on Mondays at 9 p.m., and a variety show on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.
If talking beer is more your style, you can catch Happy Sour Hour
with Three Heads Brewing on Wednesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. to learn the history of sours, what to pair them with, and how to discern among them.
Thursday presents a kid-friendly hour, with the ROCmusic Collaborative virtual recital series, Music Under Quarantine
. On April 30 at 6 p.m., watch the second installment in a series that showcases talented city kids who are learning the discipline of classical music through ROCmusic’s inspired tuition-free programs.
On Fridays, Geva Theatre’s engaging Happiness Hour
delivers talent and high production values from 4 to 5 p.m. So far, we’ve been treated to a chat with the cast of “A Christmas Carol,” as well as “Quarantine Blues,” featuring the physically-distanced Son House Revival Band’s moving rendition of “Last Mile of the Way.
” Also on Fridays, the Virtual Little Café presents Harpy Hour, with host Grace Browning, principal harpist of the RPO. Harpy Hour
made its debut last week with Rochester fave Mikaela Davis, and will feature guests every Friday, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
This weekend, it’s time to Quarantine with Abilene
, a live-stream event to benefit the bar that has long
established itself as the Rochester go-to for Americana and roots music. At 7 p.m., see Adrianna (of Adrianna as Advertised) on Friday night, P.V. Nunes (of The Occasional Saints) on Saturday night, and Katie Powderly (of The Unconditional Lovers) on Sunday night.
If you need a jazz fix, you’ll be pleased to see Jon Seiger in action every Saturday evening at 5 p.m., at his Piano Bar Happy Hour
. He’s got a knack, not only for electrifying a room and channeling the greats, but for telling some hilarious and surprising stories behind the songs and legends. Plus, he takes requests. For jazz on the daily, stop and see Laura Dubin and Antonio Guerrero
as they stream every night at 8:30 p.m.
Looking ahead, the popular History Happy Hour series returns on May 7, this time all about The Wizard of Oz
. Maya Rook hosts this popular Brainery series, having covered topics as varied as the Donner Party to the cult of Heaven’s Gate — mostly at Nox Cocktail Lounge. The series has continued online, most recently on the topic of psychedelia. Cheers!
Would you like to have your performance, happy hour, or event included on the CITY Calendar? You can submit online
or send an email with all the details to calendar@rochester-citynews.com
. For full listings of local online events, check out the CITY Calendar
.