Calendar preview: Suddenly it’s summer 

May comes to a close this week in our collective time warp, marked by another propulsion into summer after a chilly, rainy Rochester spring. Some things don’t change.
This Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m., Seneca Park Zoo celebrates World Otter Day
. Learn about an otter’s couch without getting off of yours, through virtual animal experiences, discussions, research presentations, at-home projects, games, and videos — plus a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour or an actual painting made by the zoo’s otters. Registration required.
Our Monroe County Library System continues its line-up of fascinating virtual events
this week. On Wednesday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m., Henrietta Public Library presents town historian Tina Thompson’s talk, “Visiting Henrietta in 1953
.” Contrast that look into history with the library’s au courant Thursday workshop, “Truth Online: It Does Exist!
” at 6:30 p.m.
For some steadying energy, you can try your hand at Anais Salibian’s writing workshop, “The Balance Wheel: Exploring How to Create Equilibrium in Unsettling Times
,” presented by Central Library on Saturday May 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Salibian’s extensive background in memoir writing and in teaching Writing to Heal, among other subjects, provides just the right guidance through areas that may seem challenging to navigate. Registration is required for all events.
Don’t panic if, before this sudden shift of weather, you still haven’t planted your tomatoes. This weekend you’ll get virtual tutorials from experienced gardeners. On Saturday May 30, from 4 to 5 p.m., the RIT Dyer Arts Center partners with deafgreenthumbs to present “How to Start Growing Tomatoes Indoors
” in American Sign Language, while Brittany Comegna and Zach Ennis demonstrate how to start tomatoes from seed. Registration is required.
On Sunday, May 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., RIT professor Sandi Connelly will lead her virtual class, “Gardening 101 for the Late Bloomers
” ($10; registration required). Connelly will dispel the notion that swaths of land are needed to grow produce, showing instead that “it just takes a little planning.” In that spirit, you’ll get the most out of both workshops if you come to class with your plant ideas, space dimensions, and sunlight variables already in mind.
This week we also see some series coming to a close. Throughout May, Root Music Wednesday with Tyler Westcott
tailored weekly themed selections, each to benefit a live music venue that has supported him through the years as an upcoming local musician. On Wednesday May 27, at 7 p.m., the fifth and last installment of the series will focus on the songs of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, with welcome tips benefitting Sportsmen’s Tavern in Buffalo.
Flower City Arts Center winds down its Sunday Afternoon Artist Talks
with photographer and former artist-in-residence Jennifer Perena. Perena employs processes that span the history of the medium — from kallitype printing to digital technology — with recent work incorporating watercolor. See her discuss this and more on Sunday May 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration required.
Keep up to date with full listings of local online events on the CITY Events Calendar. Do you have an event you wish to include? You can submit online, or email event information to calendar@rochester-citynews.com.
