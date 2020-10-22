Calendar preview: Time to vote 

This is it, folks. Early voting
in Monroe County starts this Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9 a.m., with 66 hours at 12 locations through the week until Sunday, Nov. 1.
Remember that time we had to stand in line to vote wearing masks, at least six feet apart, staying hydrated and keeping our hands from wringing by bringing a compact, portable activity? Well, we will. It’s time to vote
.
How about some pop-up performance art in the meantime? Artists Coalition for Change Together (ACCT) has been staging The Reckoning: Why We Vote
at surprise locations throughout October, with two performances remaining. The collaborative — featuring ACCT choreographers, Frazee Feet Dance, WOC Art Collaborative, the University of Rochester Program of Dance and Movement, and the Nazareth College Dance Program — will install their next piece this Saturday, at a location to be announced at noon
the same day. The finale performance will be staged at Rochester Contemporary Art Center on Oct. 30, at 8 p.m.
A timely installment of Visual Studies Workshop’s Community Curator film series is currently streaming online through Oct. 31. The Rochester chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign presents “Why We March: Moving for Change
,” a selection of activist films from the VSW archive, and a recent video by filmmakers Peter Kinoy, Rashaad Parker, and Martin Hawk. On Friday, the principles of restorative practice will be put into action with an in-person Care Circle
from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Masks and physical distancing will be required, and space is limited.
Could disparate perspectives be unified with a single phrase to sum up 2020? Perhaps it’s this: “WTF?” In that spirit, and just in time for the 2020 election, Ben Sheehan will be on hand virtually next Thursday to talk about his book, “OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy Is Supposed to Work,” at the JCC Lane Dworkin Rochester Jewish Book Festival at Home
. From Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, a dozen authors will discuss their works on topics ranging from women in congress to a suffrage cookbook to the many aspects of the Jewish experience, and more. Individual event tickets for this online iteration of the annual festival range from $6 to $11.
Election season during the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment ratification is a pretty big deal, with lots of talks and events to honor the occasion. On Monday at 6 p.m., Women in Politics: Continuing the Work
will present an online screening of the film “Election Day 2016,” by the Rochester Documentary Filmmakers group, followed by a panel discussion with six local women in politics. Registration is required.
Other talks include: "Suffrage, Race, and Quakers: Principles v Pragmatism
," presented by the 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse Museum (Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.); Genesee Country Village & Museum’s ongoing webinar series Rightfully Hers: Building the Foundation for Freedom, Suffrage, and Equality
, with “A Chat with Harriet Tubman” on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ($8 to $10 per session, or $32 to $40 for the series); the Rightfully Hers
in-person exhibit at the Geneva Historical Society, through December; and an online lecture by RIT’s Hinda Mandell called “Analyze This! Live Textual Analysis of Editorial Cartoons on Woman Voters and the 19th Amendment
,” on Oct. 29 at noon — an extension of the current RIT Archives digital exhibit, "Epidemics, Economics, and Elections: The Editorial Cartoons of John Scott Clubb and Elmer Messner
." Registration is required.
While the drama of this election continues in real time, students at the College at Brockport will dramatize the story of the 1964 election in Mississippi, where the late John Lewis coordinated the effort to register Black voters, who had been prevented from voting before. "Voices of Freedom Summer
" will run Oct. 26 through Election Day, Nov. 3. The show is free, but registration is required.
We will see if this election wraps up by the end of next week, but in any case, Rochester’s contemporary classical quintet fivebyfive will present "For the Future: The Susan B. Anthony Historic District (Music, Art, and Action)
" on Sunday, Nov. 8. This program will feature the premiere of an original composition performed with ROCmusic Collaborative students, who, as city residents, receive tuition-free classical music training. A discussion will follow, with panelists from the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, Rochester Museum and Science Center, Eastman School of Music, and the University of Rochester. Something to look forward to after the election.
Starting Saturday, it’s time to vote. For a handy reference on the candidates, check out our guide to the 2020 elections
, by CITY News editor Jeremy Moule. And vote!
.
