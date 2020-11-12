Calendar preview: Workin' it out 

Folks, the election is over
. While the White House figures out its deal, we’ve got our own to figure out. This week offers possibilities for keeping our hearts open, our brains sharp, and our momentum going toward the reachable goal of justice and equity. But it will take work.
Two illuminating lectures stand out this week, both presented by local colleges.
How about we start with "A Conversation with Abraham H. Foxman
"? Continuing his global work fighting bigotry and discrimination, Mr. Foxman is the national director emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League and current director of the Center for the Study of Anti-Semitism at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City, and he will share the insight of his many years as consultant to world leaders and discuss the election. Nazareth College presents this free online talk on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. Registration is required.
The work to end discrimination demands examination of our prison system and beliefs about crime and punishment. Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard University, will examine the problem through the lens of history in order to mine equitable solutions. Monroe Community College presents this online talk, "In Punishment We Trust: Mass Incarceration in the Post-Civil Rights Era
," on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Registration is required.
Two timely exhibits close this weekend. Of special immediacy is "Black Lives Through Lenses
" at The Avenue Blackbox Theatre. The works of local photographers, including curator Cocoa Rae, document the Black Lives Matter movement in Rochester and protests demanding justice for Daniel Prude. The exhibit’s 42-day run is a tribute to Daniel Prude’s 42 years of life. The exhibit ends on Friday, Nov. 13, and reservations are required.
"Trust, but verify,
" Rochester Contemporary Art Center's exhibit of unreal and too-real accounts of history by artists Octavio Abúndez and Eric Kunsman, remains open for post-election viewing until Saturday afternoon. Read Jeff Spevak’s coverage
and learn what a massive undertaking it has been to chronicle the headlines of the past four years.
540WMain continues its work to educate through immersive online workshops. This Saturday at 1 p.m., "Introduction to Intersectional Environmental Justice
" will take on topics related to environmental racism and how environmental activism requires an inclusive framework. Registration is $30; scholarships are available. Then on Tuesday the Guided Listening & Self Care Circle
will include meditation and active listening guided by a facilitator. $10; scholarships available. Check back with 540WMain for future workshops, held regularly.
Keep up the good work!
