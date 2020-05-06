Call (and send brunch over to) your mother 

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and as if moms haven’t gone through enough, their day is getting overshadowed by the pandemic.
For some, it’s the one day a year that a meal is prepared for them, oftentimes in the form of having a fancy brunch out or enjoying a home cooked meal with family gathered around. But this year, the physical distancing and the restaurant shutdown mandate is preventing that.
But just as we’ve been able to support our favorite eateries by taking advantage of their pickup and delivery menus, many restaurants are offering to-go versions of Mother’s Day brunches. So we can still treat Mom sweetly by placing an order, delivering brunch to her, and video chatting to ask how she’s doing. Here’s a quick round up of a few spots and what they’re cooking up. Of course, if the mom in your life has a preferred place or a special request, pop online and check that spot’s menus and hours.
On Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stokoe Farms
in Scottsville is offering “The Stokoe Farms Experience for Mother’s Day Weekend: A Fundraiser for Camp Good Days and Special Times.” Pre-order one or two dozen apple cider donuts ($12.95 for a dozen, $20.95 for two dozen), but instead of just picking them up and heading home, load up the family vehicle (if you’ve been isolating together, that is) and go for a slow ride through Stokoe’s Christmas tree farm and the back pasture to see the tractor display and farm animals, including camels, wallabies, emus, and goats. Pre-order here
Mad Hatter Restaurant & Bakery
on Park & Goodman couldn’t hold its annual Mother’s Day Tea this year, and its Mother’s Day brunch special is sold out. But you can still order from the restaurant’s full to-go menu, or choose your preferences from the High Tea To Go special ($17). That includes your choice from the menu of seasonal teas, a freshly baked scone served with clotted cream and locally-sourced fruit preserves, fresh fruit slices and berries, your choice of two tea sandwiches from a wide variety of light and hearty options, and assorted petite pastries and desserts. Call before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Details and ordering directions here
You can treat Mom to brunch or dinner from Susan Plunkett’s Fabulous Foods
. Place your order a day in advance by calling 957-1133, and request delivery. Brunch options include orange brandy French toast, a frittata, a custard tart, or huevos rancheros. Dinner options are bourbon ham, roasted turkey, or roast beef au jus. All entrees come with sides and optional add-ons. Call or email sjplunkett@gmail.com
Dragonfly Tavern
on Park Avenue will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Mother’s Day. The takeout menu, which includes made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, breakfast pizzas, 32 oz. mimosa crowlers, and bloody Marys, is available online and for curbside pickup. Place your order online
Also on Park Avenue, ROAM Cafe
is open on Mother’s Day for takeout/curbside and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. An extensive brunch menu (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) includes strawberries and cream French toast, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast pizzas and more, and the lunch/dinner menu (noon to 9 p.m.) includes Ahi tuna, steak, as well as Greek and pasta entrees. Don’t forget to check out the drink specials! You can also order from the full menu at roamcafe.com
Rebecca Rafferty is CITY's arts & entertainment editor. She can be reached at becca@rochester-citynews.com
