Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 29, 2021 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Cammy Enaharo searches for ‘Real Love’ with new single 

By
click to enlarge Cammy Enaharo plays a set at Parcel 5 for Rochester Fringe on Sept. 25, 2021. - PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA
  • PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA
  • Cammy Enaharo plays a set at Parcel 5 for Rochester Fringe on Sept. 25, 2021.
Cammy Enaharo is a local singer-songwriter and guitarist for several musical projects including Gold Koa, Ben Morey & the Eyes and Pleistocene. Following her superb effort with Dessert in 2019, Enaharo gave listeners a taste of the upcoming EP “Hard to Look At” in September.

click to enlarge The cover art for "Real Love" by Cammy Enaharo. - IMAGE PROVIDED
  • IMAGE PROVIDED
  • The cover art for "Real Love" by Cammy Enaharo.
The new single, “Real Love,” is a delicate acoustic ballad featuring Enaharo’s vivid storytelling and rich vocal tone. She originally penned the single for Gold Koa, but decided to release it herself.

“I wrote ‘Real Love’ on a mandocello that I was borrowing from Bernunzio Uptown Music during quarantine,” Enaharo says. “I listened to the voice memo on my phone after forgetting about it for a while and it made me cry. That doesn't usually happen, so I decided to keep it for myself.”


Enaharo worked on the track with producer Noah Almekinder, who’s become the scene’s “go-to producer” for eccentric and oddball punk releases.

The lyrics are deeply confessional throughout. In the chorus, Enaharo sings, “But you wait for it and disappoint yourself / Yeah, you wait for it, for a broken shell.” The single’s moody and intimate atmosphere pairs gorgeously with the sonorous acoustics and honest songwriting.

Joe Massaro is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5

Lou Barlow @ Bug Jar

Comedy Open Mic @ Little Cafe

Dave Keller Band @ Fanatics

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News