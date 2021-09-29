Cammy Enaharo searches for ‘Real Love’ with new single 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA

Cammy Enaharo plays a set at Parcel 5 for Rochester Fringe on Sept. 25, 2021.

click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED

The cover art for "Real Love" by Cammy Enaharo.

&amp;amp;lt;a href="https://cammyenaharo.bandcamp.com/track/real-love"&amp;amp;gt;Real Love by Cammy Enaharo&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

click image

Cammy Enaharo is a local singer-songwriter and guitarist for several musical projects including Gold Koa, Ben Morey & the Eyes and Pleistocene. Following her superb effort with Dessert in 2019, Enaharo gave listeners a taste of the upcoming EP “Hard to Look At” in September.The new single, “Real Love,” is a delicate acoustic ballad featuring Enaharo’s vivid storytelling and rich vocal tone. She originally penned the single for Gold Koa, but decided to release it herself.“I wrote ‘Real Love’ on a mandocello that I was borrowing from Bernunzio Uptown Music during quarantine,” Enaharo says. “I listened to the voice memo on my phone after forgetting about it for a while and it made me cry. That doesn't usually happen, so I decided to keep it for myself.”Enaharo worked on the track with producer Noah Almekinder, who’s become the scene’s “go-to producer” for eccentric and oddball punk releases.The lyrics are deeply confessional throughout. In the chorus, Enaharo sings, “But you wait for it and disappoint yourself / Yeah, you wait for it, for a broken shell.” The single’s moody and intimate atmosphere pairs gorgeously with the sonorous acoustics and honest songwriting.