Cammy Enaharo releases evocative music video for the single 'When You Call' 

Cammy Enaharo performs at "Smokestacks" as part of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival on Sept. 25, 2021.

Cammy Enaharo has built a name for herself around Rochester as a talented multi-instrumentalist with a timeless voice. She’s performed in bands including Gold Koa, Pleistocene and Ben Morey & the Eyes. And, she released an impressive album with the backing band Dessert in 2019.On Oct. 15, Enaharo debuted a music video for her single, “When You Call,” giving fans a peek into her upcoming EP, “Hard to Look At.” The music video, filmed by Evyn Morgan, provides an introspective visual backdrop for Enaharo’s storyline.As the song begins, chords on a keyboard play alongside a muffled speaking voice. An animation by visual artist and musician Sabrina Nichols (aka Shep Treasure), depicts a young woman hidden inside a jar with potted plants surrounding her. An oversized arm wrapped in ferns reaches down to the jar, attempting to lift off the lid.Enaharo’s storytelling is minimalist yet highly evocative — each word is carefully chosen to advance the song’s message, leaving no room for excess. “Maybe I’m wrong for pushing you out / We’re both older now / I think the guilt won’t leave you alone / And losing your baby is pulling you down to the ground,” she sings.As the song ends, two-part harmonies take over the verses and the animation becomes more prominent on the screen, immersing listeners in the intimate world depicted in Enaharo’s living room. Suddenly, the brushstrokes from the songwriter’s canvas start to dance alongside Nichols’s animation, covering Enaharo in a blanket of her own creative work.Lyrically, “When You Call” navigates difficult themes, touching on the strained relationship between a child and role model. Visually, the music video highlights the important roles that creative expression and self-care play in healing from trauma as an adult. Enaharo’s lush musical arrangement and heart-rending vocals reinforce these elements with strength and vulnerability.