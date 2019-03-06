CELTIC FOLK | John Whelan & Low Lily 

On Thursday, Lovin' Cup will host an energetic and synergistic collaboration between button accordion player John Whelan and the folk trio Low Lily. A fixture in the Celtic music scene for over 40 years, Whelan is a master of Irish accordion music. His effervescent melodicism on the instrument will pair well with the Vermont-based band Low Lily, with its warmly lyrical vocal lines and woodsy, acoustic instrumentation of guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. The combined performance will include both originals and traditional tunes, in this celebration of both the Irish and American folk traditions.

John Whelan & Low Lily will perform on Thursday, March 7, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. $20-$25. 292-9940. lovincup.com; johnwhelanmusic.com; lowlily.com.