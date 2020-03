Celtic-infused music is a fairly straight-forward cocktail, typically intended to spark some revelry. But Sisters of Murphy's excellent songs are more than just fun, bar-polishing drinking anthems, but real rock 'n' roll to get you moving.

Sisters of Murphy play Friday, March 13, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. 244-1224. $5. threeheadsbrewing.com; reverbnation.com/sistersofmurphyband.