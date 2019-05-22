CHAMBER POP | Kitchen 

Kitchen dreams up airy songs about love, lust, and small moments in nature that reflect the beautiful miracles of life. Light on lyrics but dripping with poeticism, Rochester's quiet chamber pop trio Kitchen is making a big impression with its new album, "Pussy Willow," released in March. The band can ease anyone into a relaxed mood with somnolent shuffles like "Down" and "Brian," or folk-pop serenades like "A Vampire" and "Coral Branches." Singer-songwriter James Keegan joins various female backing vocalists in whispery duets, while violinist Chloe Wehner and drummer Ethan Hasiuk expand the arrangements outward like a soaring flight of birds.

Kitchen will perform along with Houndsteeth and Cynthea Kelley on Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m. at Small World Books, 425 North Street. $5-$10 suggested donation. 232-6970. facebook.com/smallworldbooks; okwhatever.bandcamp.com.