Child Victims Act lawsuit targets Brighton town, school district 

"The District has been apprised of this matter through the plaintiffs’ attorney. However, it has not, as of now, received formal notice of any lawsuit. As is the District’s practice, we cannot comment on matters regarding pending litigation, which we understand this now is. The District remains committed to student well-being and works diligently for every child, every day in every way."

The Town of Brighton and the Brighton school district have been hit with lawsuits by two women who allege that their coach sexually abused them when they participated in the town’s gymnastics program in the 1970s.The two lawsuits filed by Barbara Shields of Rochester and Annette Miano James of Florida under the New York Child Victims Act. The complaints allege that Duncan Ververs, a former Council Rock Elementary School teacher and former Brighton Recreation Department gymnastics director and coach, abused them on hundreds of occasions between 1971, when they were in 7th and 9th grade, respectively, and when they graduated from high school in 1975 and 1976.The lawsuit argues that the town and district failed to protect the women, who were minors at the time; that they knew or should have known that Vevers was sexually abusing the minors; and that they failed to “adequately supervise the conduct of Vevers.”Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit. The Brighton school district’s spokesperson provided the following statement: