Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 10, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Child Victims Act lawsuit targets Brighton town, school district 

By
The Town of Brighton and the Brighton school district have been hit with lawsuits by two women who allege that their coach sexually abused them when they participated in the town’s gymnastics program in the 1970s.

The two lawsuits filed by Barbara Shields of Rochester and Annette Miano James of Florida under the New York Child Victims Act. The complaints allege that Duncan Ververs, a former Council Rock Elementary School teacher and former Brighton Recreation Department gymnastics director and coach, abused them on hundreds of occasions between 1971, when they were in 7th and 9th grade, respectively, and when they graduated from high school in 1975 and 1976.

The lawsuit argues that the town and district failed to protect the women, who were minors at the time; that they knew or should have known that Vevers was sexually abusing the minors; and that they failed to “adequately supervise the conduct of Vevers.”

Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit. The Brighton school district’s spokesperson provided the following statement:

"The District has been apprised of this matter through the plaintiffs’ attorney. However, it has not, as of now, received formal notice of any lawsuit. As is the District’s practice, we cannot comment on matters regarding pending litigation, which we understand this now is. The District remains committed to student well-being and works diligently for every child, every day in every way."

Tags:

More News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
10 Fri
11 Sat
12 Sun
13 Mon
14 Tue
15 Wed
16
Explore Diwali @ Monroe Branch Library

Explore Diwali @ Monroe Branch Library

14th Annual Music College Fair @ Eastman School of Music

High school and college students who are interested in studying music will...
Amanda Ashley @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Amanda Ashley @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
October 9-15, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The vinyl word
Once upon a time, from around 1975 to 1995, the Rochester music scene was stuck in analog limbo, with a dubious digital solution waiting in the wings. It was a growing scene that fed off itself: Local musicians put out records, which would inspire their peers to issue their own records to supplement their income and further express their art. read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.