Children's Detention Center to stop accepting youths after COVID-19 spike 

The Monroe County Children's Detention Center will not be accepting new youths after six young people in custody and nine staff members at the facility were found to have been infected by the coronavirus, according to the county.The county issued a news release on the matter late Monday that noted outside visitation at the facility is not permitted, and the staff has made arrangements for youth to connect virtually with family and legal representation. The release read that all infected youths are being quarantined and infected staff are isolating at home.Young people and staff at the facility will be tested every 24 hours until the infected youth are released from quarantine. Additionally, the facility has instituted increased health screenings for the youths and staff until further notice, according to the county.The Children’s Detention Center, located in Rush, is working with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to ensure adequate staffing is maintained inside the facility.The infected young people are feeling well, experiencing only mild symptoms, and showing signs of progress, according to the county.