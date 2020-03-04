Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 04, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

CHORAL | American Choral Directors Association's Eastern Region Conference 

From March 4 through 7, Rochester will be humming with vocalists from all over the northeast for the American Choral Directors Association's Eastern Region Conference. Students, conductors, and aficionados will grapple with issues ranging from copyright law to working with LGBTQIA+ singers in daytime workshops(acdaeast.org).

On March 4, Bobby McFerrin will bring his distinctively joyful spirit to Kodak Hall for a ticketed public event. He'll start offstage with a prayer circle, according to collaborator Judi Vinar, and then emerge for an evening of unscripted improvisation. The crowd will be invited to sing along. Vinar says, "Bobby says, 'We go onstage empty and we leave full.'" The free March 6 performance of Benjamin Britten's pacifist opus "War Requiem" is a landmark of masterful writing and moral power.

Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5 perform Wednesday, March 4, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. $50.50-$100.50. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; bobbymcferrin.com. CITY Newspaper is a media sponsor for the Bobby McFerrin concert. "War Requiem" will be performed Saturday, March 6, 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall. Free; donations go to UNICEF. 274-1000. esm.rochester.edu.

Mother Music: The African-American Spiritual & Its Role in Shaping American Musical Styles @ May Room, Wilson Commons, UR

The Wonderful Woodwinds @ Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

Bill Tiberio Trio @ 80W

