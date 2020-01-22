CHORAL | First Inversion 

Conductor and Eastman School of Music alumnus Lee Wright started the choral ensemble First Inversion in 2014 as a way to bridge the invisible divide in the local community between Eastman vocalists and singers who performed outside of the confines of the institution. In the years that have followed, First Inversion has gained recognition as an important Rochester performance group with a wide-ranging repertoire, from early music to contemporary classical compositions. In its January concert, entitled "Soaring Spirit," the chorus demonstrates that versatility with a program that includes works by Baroque titan J.S. Bach, Romantic-era master Johannes Brahms, and renowned contemporary choral composer Eric Whitacre. First Inversion will be joined by cellist Adrienne Hyde, guitarist and theorbo player Warner Iveris, Christopher Petit on organ and harpsichord, and the Scivias Medieval Ensemble, directed by Heather Holmquest.

First Inversion performs Friday, January 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 26, at 4 p.m., at Downtown Presbyterian Church, 121 North Fitzhugh Street. Suggested donation of $20 for adults, $5 for students. 520-2003. firstinversion.org.