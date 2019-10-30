CHORAL | Rochester Oratorio Society's 'Magnificat' 

The Book of Luke's greatest hit is probably the Magnificat, Mary's canticle of praise to the Lord. Its words — which begin, "My soul doth magnify the Lord" — have inspired numerous composers, from popular works by Vivaldi and J.S. Bach to the three less-familiar examples represented on this Friday's Rochester Oratorio Society program. The trio of works represents the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries, with Giacomo Puccini (great-great-grandfather of the other Giacomo Puccini), Anton Bruckner, and John Rutter, respectively. All are led by Artistic Director Eric Townell. The program, chock-full of interesting musical contrasts, also includes a selection from the Antara Winds, and a Corelli concerto grosso for strings.

Rochester Oratorio Society presents "Magnificat" on Friday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. at Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. $15 students/seniors, $20 advance, all tickets $25 at door. 473-2234. rossings.org.