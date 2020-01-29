Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 29, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

CHORAL | St. Olaf Choir 

Few collegiate choirs have the history and reputation that precede St. Olaf Choir. The 75-member chorus from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota has been in existence since 1912, has maintained its signature sound since its beginning. Led by Dr. Anton Armstrong — only the choir's fourth conductor in its 100-plus years — the ensemble is most notable for its famous, less-vibrato-is-more tone. The singers' synchronicity, with regard to rhythm and timbre, is an astonishing feat that must be heard live to be fully felt.

St. Olaf Choir will perform Tuesday, February 4, 7 p.m. at Hale Auditorium, Cultural Life Center at Roberts Wesleyan College, 2301 Westside Drive. $26-$34; $10 for students. roberts.edu/clc; stolaf.edu/choir.

