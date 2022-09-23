Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 23, 2022 Life » Restaurant News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CHOW HOUND: What's happening in Rochester's dining scene 

By
click to enlarge chowhound_teaser.jpg

OPENINGS
Squatcho’s, a new vegan joint featuring pizza, sandwiches, and other comfort food,  is open for business at 17 E. Main St. on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A grand opening is scheduled for mid-October. squatchos585.com.

Taste of Supreme Bakery & Cafe, known for its vegan cookie stand at the Rochester Public Market, has opened a storefront at 696 N. Winton Road. In addition to vegan and gluten-free cookies, pies, and other baked goods, it offers soups and other savory take-out items. tasteofsupreme.com.

CLOSINGS
Charlie’s Frog Pond on Park Ave. closed at the end of August.

Napa Wood Fired Pizzeria & Bistro on S. Clinton Ave. closed in August.

Yianni’s Restaurant & Bar on Pixley Road closed in August.

Sticky Soul and BBQ on Culver Road closed in late August.

Queen J’s Diner on State St. closed in early September.

EVENTS
On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Genesee Brew House will present ROCtoberfest, with live music, food, and beer. Ages 21 and up. geneseebeer.com/brewhouse

Hilton’s Blue Barn Cidery will host its 5th annual CiderFest from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 featuring seasonal and limited-edition droughts, cider donuts, kitchen specials, local vendors, a corn maze, and more. bluebarncidery.com

Restaurant Good Luck and Rochester Cocktail Revival will present Hand of the Maker: A Cocktail Pairing Dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, at The Jackrabbit Club. The event will feature five mezcals and seasonal cuisine. Tickets are $125 and are available through exploretock.com.

On Oct. 27, The Revelry will host a multi-course Foragers’ Dinner and discussion. Limited tickets will be available through therevelryroc.com.

Have a dining tip? Send it to CITY's life editor, Rebecca Rafferty, at becca@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags:

More Restaurant News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
23 Sat
24 Sun
25 Mon
26 Tue
27 Wed
28 Thu
29

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2022 CITY News