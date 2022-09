CHOW HOUND: What's happening in Rochester's dining scene 

click to enlarge

click image

, a new vegan joint featuring pizza, sandwiches, and other comfort food, is open for business at 17 E. Main St. on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A grand opening is scheduled for mid-October. squatchos585.com , known for its vegan cookie stand at the Rochester Public Market, has opened a storefront at 696 N. Winton Road. In addition to vegan and gluten-free cookies, pies, and other baked goods, it offers soups and other savory take-out items. tasteofsupreme.com on Park Ave. closed at the end of August.on S. Clinton Ave. closed in August.on Pixley Road closed in August.on Culver Road closed in late August.on State St. closed in early September.On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Genesee Brew House will present, with live music, food, and beer. Ages 21 and up. geneseebeer.com/brewhouse Hilton’s Blue Barn Cidery will host its 5th annualfrom Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 featuring seasonal and limited-edition droughts, cider donuts, kitchen specials, local vendors, a corn maze, and more. bluebarncidery.com Restaurant Good Luck and Rochester Cocktail Revival will presentat 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, at The Jackrabbit Club. The event will feature five mezcals and seasonal cuisine. Tickets are $125 and are available through exploretock.com On Oct. 27, The Revelry will host a multi-courseand discussion. Limited tickets will be available through therevelryroc.com