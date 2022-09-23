CHOW HOUND: What's happening in Rochester's dining scene 

click to enlarge
OPENINGS
Squatcho’s
, a new vegan joint featuring pizza, sandwiches, and other comfort food, is open for business at 17 E. Main St. on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A grand opening is scheduled for mid-October. squatchos585.com
Taste of Supreme Bakery & Cafe
, known for its vegan cookie stand at the Rochester Public Market, has opened a storefront at 696 N. Winton Road. In addition to vegan and gluten-free cookies, pies, and other baked goods, it offers soups and other savory take-out items. tasteofsupreme.com
CLOSINGS
Charlie’s Frog Pond
on Park Ave. closed at the end of August.
Napa Wood Fired Pizzeria & Bistro
on S. Clinton Ave. closed in August.
Yianni’s Restaurant & Bar
on Pixley Road closed in August.
Sticky Soul and BBQ
on Culver Road closed in late August.
Queen J’s Diner
on State St. closed in early September.
EVENTS
On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Genesee Brew House will present ROCtoberfest
, with live music, food, and beer. Ages 21 and up. geneseebeer.com/brewhouse
Hilton’s Blue Barn Cidery will host its 5th annual CiderFest
from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 featuring seasonal and limited-edition droughts, cider donuts, kitchen specials, local vendors, a corn maze, and more. bluebarncidery.com
Restaurant Good Luck and Rochester Cocktail Revival will present Hand of the Maker: A Cocktail Pairing Dinner
at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, at The Jackrabbit Club. The event will feature five mezcals and seasonal cuisine. Tickets are $125 and are available through exploretock.com
On Oct. 27, The Revelry will host a multi-course Foragers’ Dinner
and discussion. Limited tickets will be available through therevelryroc.com
