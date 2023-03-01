CHOW HOUND: What's happening in Rochester's dining scene 

click to enlarge
A new breakfast and brunch joint, Amberly’s Eatery
opened in the South Wedge in 2022 at 489 South Ave., a spot that formerly housed Bubby's BBQ and John’s Tex Mex. It’s a small space, and the staff requests reservations for parties of five or more. The breakfast and brunch basics aren’t too flashy — coffee, omelets, pancakes, waffles, and a variety of eggs Benedict platters — but they’re beautifully done. If you like crispy hashbrowns, this is your spot. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. amberlyseatery.com
Aş Evi Turkish Cuisine
in February opened a new restaurant and bakery in Henrietta at 2973 W. Henrietta Road that offers breakfast items as well as Turkish cookies and cakes. Its menu is full of savory and tangy flavors and includes a variety of kebobs, pides (various meats, vegetables, and cheeses served hot on a crusty flatbread similar to a pita), entrees with lamb or goat, and manti, a Turkish dumpling stuffed with minced meat and garnished with garlic yogurt. Restaurant and bakery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. facebook.com/asevirochester
Tavo’s Antojito y Tequila
opened at 425 Merchants Road on Feb. 1. Owner-chef Jose Guevara hails from regional Mexican restaurant royalty, and his menu is largely based on his mother’s menu from beloved Sodus eatery El Rincon Mexicano, which is now a catering-only business. Click here to read a review of Tavo’s
EVENTS
On Friday, March 3, Peppa Pot Restaurant (522 E. Main St.) will host a cookbook release party and restaurant pop-up for “Flames with Joel James.”
The event for the Rochester comedian takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. and features a full menu of food from the book. It’s free to attend, but tickets should be reserved at eventbrite.com
Rochester Museum & Science Center will host its annual Uncorked & On Tap
event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. The tasting event and fundraiser spotlights dozens of local food, craft beer, wine, and spirit vendors. There will also be educational seminars, live science presentations, a performance by Cinnamon Jones, and products for purchase. Tickets are $75 or $65 for RMSC members. rmsc.org/events/uncorked-on-tap
On Thursday, March 7, Sager Beer Works will host its quarterly Mug Club Social & Bottle Share
event from 5 to 8 p.m. For the $50 lifetime membership fee, Mug Club members get complimentary snacks and samples of the newest Sager releases. For the bottle share portion of the event, attendees are encouraged to bring bottles from their beer collections to share with the group. The $12 entry fee includes a flight of pours from other breweries. facebook.com/sagerbeerworks
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, The Park Ave Pairing: Iron Tug Brewing and The Classic Kitchen & Cocktails
takes place at Iron Tug at 263 Park Ave. The event features a four-course meal by The Classic Kitchen & Cocktails paired with Iron Tug Brewing beers, as well as information about each of the beers from ITB Head Brewer Zachary Allard. Tickets are $75+ tax (gratuity not included). Reserve a spot and learn more at irontugbrewing.com/parkave
A Taste of Rioja Wine Pairing Dinner
will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at The Lake House on Canandaigua (770 S. Main St., Canandaigua). Dinner will be served in the Rose Tavern, where diners will be taken on a culinary tour of the Rioja region of Spain. Tickets are $200 per person (includes tax and gratuity). Tickets are available at eventbrite.com
